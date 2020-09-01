BILLY TRUJILLO Billy Trujillo passed away August 20, 2020. He was born in Grants, NM on December 10, 1937 to Antonio and Ursulita Trujillo. The family relocated to El Rancho, NM when he was 11 years old where he attended Pojoaque Valley Schools. He enlisted into the United State Navy in 1955 and discharged after serving 4 years in 1959. Upon his return he worked for about a year with the State of New Mexico at the Pojoaque Port of Entry. He then spent the next 12 years working for the White Rock Builders. In 1974 her started his career with the State of New Mexico eventually retiring after 25 years of service in 1999. After retiring he worked as a Security Guard for the New Mexico State Legislature from 2000-2007. He is preceded in death by parents Antonio and Ursulita Trujillo; in-laws Luis and Clotilde Lujan; brother Tony Trujillo; brothers-in-law Robert Gutierrez, Fernando Roybal, Carlos Lujan, and Ben Lujan; sisters-in-Law Eliria Roybal and Minnie Lujan; nephew Floyd Roybal and his beloved daughter Sandra Ortiz. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Mary Ann Trujillo who stood by his side and carried out her vows until the end. He is also survived by children Ronnie Trujillo (Dolores) and Melvin Trujillo (Judy Tafoya) and son-in-law Melvin Ortiz ;siblings Sally Roybal, Pita Martinez (Ernest), Mary Ann Garcia (Manuel), and Ida Gutierrez; brother Leroy Trujillo; sisters-in-law Carmen Lujan and Lucy Garcia (Robert); brothers-in-law Albert and Rosendo Lujan (Mary Lou); grandchildren Billy (Amber), Sheryl, Amanda Ortiz, Antonio, Daryl, Greg, Bobbie, and Carlos Trujillo, Samantha Still (Robert), and Erica Martinez (Donald); as well as 18 great-grandchildren. Public visitation will take place on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the Sangre de Cristo Chapel of DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory with a rosary to follow at 6:30 p.m. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe Parish in Pojoaque. A private burial will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery for the immediate family. Serving as Pallbearers will be Billy Ortiz and Luis Roybal. The family of Billy Trujillo has entrusted the care of their loved one to DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espanola Valley 505-747-7477- www.devargasfuneral.com