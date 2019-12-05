Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Anaya. View Sign Service Information Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Rd Santa Fe , NM 87507 (505)-395-9150 Send Flowers Obituary

BOBBY ANAYA Bobby Anaya, 81 - A resident of Santa Fe passed away on November 26, 2019. He was born on September 30, 1938 in Galisteo, NM. He is preceded in death by his parents: Abel and Mary Anaya, brothers Henry and Leo Anaya, and most recently his son, Dr. Raymond Anaya. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marcella, sons Rick (Cindy) and Bobby Jr. (Marlene), brothers Jimmy and Mike (Lupe), grandchildren Steven, Brandon, Christian and Ariana, and many nephews and nieces. Bobby was a well-known musician playing since the age of 10 until his death. Throughout the years, he played in several bands with his father Abel, brothers Henry, Leo and Jimmy and his son Rick. Bobby also performed since the early 1980's with his group, Mariachi Encanto. Bobby will be sorely missed by the many friends he made over the years. But he will especially be missed by his entire family. The recitation of the Holy Rosary will take place on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 9:00 AM with the Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00 AM all at St. Anne's Catholic Parish, 511 Alicia Street. A reception will follow the mass at St. Anne's Parish Hall. Arrangements entrusted to the caring professionals of: Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Road (505) 395-9150

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 6, 2019

