BRENDA J. STEWART Brenda J. Stewart passed away on August 7, after a dignified battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joe, her parents, Sylvia and Virgil Yoder, her sister, Barbara Sarver, and her in-laws, Orville and Marie Stewart. She is survived by her children, Amy (Frank) and Todd Stewart (Mindy), her grandchildren, Abigail, Jackson, and Olivia Stewart, and her brother Brad Yoder. Brenda was born on October 20, 1946, in Peoria, Illinois. She was raised in Littleton, Colorado. She met her future husband while getting a degree from Colorado State University. Following the births of her two exceptional children, her family moved to Santa Fe, where she lived until her passing. Brenda was a CPA with her own practice for 30 years while being the matriarch of her family. She moved through life with a wholehearted love of her friends and family. "Grammy," loved going on adventures, exploring her spirituality through yoga and meditation, avoiding red meat (except bison and lamb), and travelling the world. Her sense of humor was strong and infectious throughout her life. When her friends or family members needed assistance, she was a wholehearted, tenacious care taker. She was extremely dedicated and loyal to her family and friends. Hosting parties brought her great joy. To say she was a good cook is to understate her skills in the kitchen. Brenda lived life with curiosity and vigor at all times. She leaves a huge hole in the lives of everybody that she knew. The Stewart family would like to acknowledge Michele Graveline, Rosemary Mulcahy, and Kim Caylor for their support, love, and friendship throughout Brenda's life. We are forever grateful to them. For information about a service, please go to the Daniel's Memorial page at www.danielsfuneral.com . In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request that you make a donation to Kitchen Angels Santa Fe. Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87109 505-821-0010 Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, 2019

