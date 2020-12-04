1/1
BRENDA L. TRUJILLO
1961 - 2020
A memorial celebration of Brenda's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to one of her two favorite charities; St Jude Children's Hospital or Association for Pet Adoption Center (APAC).

BRENDA L. TRUJILLO
JULY 18, 1961 – NOVEMBER 23, 2020
She enjoyed gardening and spending time in the outdoors camping and fishing in Pecos with her dogs.
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brenda L. Trujillo at the age of 59 following a brief battle with cancer, on Monday, November 23, 2020 in Santa Fe, NM.

She is survived by her sister Johanna Martinez, her brother Tom Trujillo, nieces Iisha Barnes (Anthony), Tonya Bausch, (Eugene) nephews James and Derek Martinez, her great nieces and nephews, as well as numerous family and friends.
She joins her parents Tom and Mary Rose Trujillo, brother-in-law Leroy Martinez, and nephew Isaiah Martinez in heaven.
She was born and raised in Santa Fe and graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1979. She attended New Mexico State University and Rhema Bible College before joining the Santa Fe Police Department in 1989, and retired in 2006.
Rivera Family Funerals
and Cremations
417 East Rodeo Rd.
Santa Fe, NM 87505
Phone: (505) 989-7032
riverafamilyfuneralhome.com




Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
