Briana King, aged 68, of Santa Fe, NM, passed away peacefully at home with her daughter and daughter-in-law by her side on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
""Bree,"" as she was known to family and friends, was born June 14, 1952, and adopted by the late Lucille and Darrell Hays, where she grew up in Lakewood, CA. One of her fondest childhood memories was time spent at the family cabin in the mountains, where she shared countless fun times with her cousins. As an adult, she lived in Long Beach and San Pedro, CA, before moving to Santa Fe in 2005. Prior to that move, Bree was a top sales rep for Schurman Fine Papers for fifteen years.
Bree was not only a free-spirited ray of light who had deep empathy for others, a fun-loving sense of humor, and was the queen of repartee, she also had a huge heart. She rescued and adored many kitties over the years, gave generously to friends and strangers in need, and relished her time with her ""sisterhood"" of cherished girlfriends. Most of all, she was a beloved mother and lifelong best friend to her only child, the daughter she grew up with after having her when she was only sixteen.
Bree always displayed incredible resilience, even fully overcoming a diagnosis of MS, and during her year-long quest to heal from liver and colon cancer. She is survived by her husband, Paul Maher; her daughter, Stacey Aaronson (Dana Chalamet); her brother, Randy Hays; and her nieces and nephew.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. If you wish to make a donation in her honor, please consider the Santa Fe Animal Shelter. Also, you may offer condolences at www.legacy.com
or at www.riversidefunerals.com.