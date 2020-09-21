BRITTEN FINNEY Britten Finney of Santa Fe passed away September 19, 2020. She was born to James and Mary Finney and raised in Santa Fe. She attended St. Michael's High School and was a proud drillette. She furthered her education at New Mexico State University and received her Master's from UNM Anderson School of Management. In 1999, Britten met the true love of her life when she gave birth to her son, Luke who she loved and treasured more than anything. Her personality and compassionate nature made her instantly lovable. She had the best sense of humor and infectious laugh. Britten enjoyed gardening, skiing, music, dancing, and so much more. She had so many friendships that she maintained over the years after high school and college and cherished each of them. As a young girl she and her brother would spend summers with family in Arkansas where they would spend the days surrounded by lush landscape and gaining their love for all of nature. She loved her son, family, and friends dearly and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her mother Mary, brother Gardner, son Luke Vargas, two grandsons Steel and Coal, Ynez Salazar and Rebecca Finney. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you grow something beautiful in her memory. A celebration of Britten's life will be held at a later date. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com