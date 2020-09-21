1/2
Britten Finney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Britten's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRITTEN FINNEY Britten Finney of Santa Fe passed away September 19, 2020. She was born to James and Mary Finney and raised in Santa Fe. She attended St. Michael's High School and was a proud drillette. She furthered her education at New Mexico State University and received her Master's from UNM Anderson School of Management. In 1999, Britten met the true love of her life when she gave birth to her son, Luke who she loved and treasured more than anything. Her personality and compassionate nature made her instantly lovable. She had the best sense of humor and infectious laugh. Britten enjoyed gardening, skiing, music, dancing, and so much more. She had so many friendships that she maintained over the years after high school and college and cherished each of them. As a young girl she and her brother would spend summers with family in Arkansas where they would spend the days surrounded by lush landscape and gaining their love for all of nature. She loved her son, family, and friends dearly and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her mother Mary, brother Gardner, son Luke Vargas, two grandsons Steel and Coal, Ynez Salazar and Rebecca Finney. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you grow something beautiful in her memory. A celebration of Britten's life will be held at a later date. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Sep. 21 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berardinelli Family Funeral Service
1399 Luisa Street
Santa Fe, NM 87505
(505) 984-8600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berardinelli Family Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved