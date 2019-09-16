BRUCE CHABOT Bruce Chabot, May 8, 1963 - August 31, 2019. Bruce was a beloved friend in Tesuque and Santa Fe. A passionate fisherman who could be found often at the Tesuque Village Market, last stool at the bar, engaged in conversation with the person next to him. He served his country for several years aboard a ship in the US Navy. Bruce is preceded in death by his mother Janet Pursley and brother John Chabot. He is survived by two sisters, Cheryl Shaw (Joe) of Alamogordo, NM and Gena Blankenship (Randy) of Deming, NM. He was blessed to have an extended family of close friends in Tesuque, NM, and will be missed by many.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Sept. 17, 2019