BRUCE KING Bruce King, painter, writer, musician, actor, chef extraordinaire, mostly an extraordinary friend, father, and husband. Proud member of the Oneida Nation, born in Chicago IL, on November 2, 1950 and passed away surrounded by loved ones on November 27, 2019. Vietnam war veteran of the 247th Medevac Company, IAIA alumni and Theater department Professor. Accomplished author of countless theatrical plays, stories and screenplays. Bruce was well respected and deep thinking with a quick wit. He cared for his community in the true Iroquois way. His presence remains in our hearts forever. Celebration of life announced at later date.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 4, 2019