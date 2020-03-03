Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce R. Wienke. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DR. BRUCE R. WIENKE Dr. Bruce R. Wienke, a resident of Santa Fe since 1971 and a long-time employee of Los Alamos National Laboratory, died peacefully at his Santa Fe home on February 15. He was 79 years old. His contributions to the field of physics - particularly transport theory - are recognized by the physics community through his many publications in professional journals. He will also be remembered by the sports scuba diving world for devising the Reduced Gradient Bubble Model for deep diving decompression. The RGBM is not only used by sports divers in their diving computers, but by Navy divers and oil rig divers. Bruce wrote at least nine books on scuba diving and was a board member of the National Association of Underwater Instructors. Bruce was an avid skier and won many Master's Ski racing events, was a ski instructor and an examiner of prospective instructors for the Rocky Mountain Ski Instructors Association. Bruce was a Navy SEAL and resigned his commission as a Navy Commander in 2008. One of his joys was coaching for the Young America Football League in Santa Fe. The young boys from those days, now grown up, still occasionally encountered him in Santa Fe and still called him "Coach." He made a difference. Bruce is survived by his wife, Luzanne (Annie) Coburn of Santa Fe; sister, Claire Gantos of Santa Fe; sister, Janice Klein of California; and two brothers, Randall Wienke and Albert Wienke of Milwaukee.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 6, 2020

