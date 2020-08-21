1/1
Bud Kelly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bud's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BUD KELLY It is with great sadness that the Santa Fe Opera mourns the passing of Founding Board Member Bud Kelly - officially Daniel T. Kelly Jr. - on August 18, 2020 at the age of 99. Born to a prominent and historically significant Santa Fe family, he was a lifelong resident of Santa Fe, a city he loved and was devoted to. Bud joined his family's mercantile business Gross, Kelly and Company before settling on the insurance business in 1955. Bud was a devoted friend of the Santa Fe Opera and attended every season from 1957 to 2019. One of his greatest pleasures was presenting Santa Fe Opera founder John Crosby with an insurance check for $132,000 within hours after the catastrophic 1967 theater fire, enabling the season to proceed in the old Sweeney Gym formerly on the grounds of Santa Fe High School (now the site of the downtown convention center.) The Santa Fe Opera's third General Director, Charles MacKay, had a fascinating history with the Kelly family. MacKay's grandfather came to America as a young Scottish immigrant and went to work for Bud's grandfather in Las Vegas, NM in the early 1880s. MacKay's father then worked for Gross, Kelly and Company for most of his career and considered Bud to be one of his closest friends. In order to continue the longstanding family traditions, when Charles was in his 20s, Bud tried to get Charles to go to work for him. However, Charles had just accepted an offer of full-time employment at the opera; in the years to follow Bud always told Charles he had made the right decision. With his late wife, Jeanne, he raised four children; Tom, Susan, Robert, and Pamela. We extend our deepest and most profound sympathies to all who knew and loved this remarkable Santa Fean. Susan F. Morris, Honorary Chairman Susan G. Marineau, Chairman David Henry Jacobs, President Robert K. Meya, General Director

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Santa Fe New Mexican

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved