BUD KELLY It is with great sadness that the Santa Fe Opera mourns the passing of Founding Board Member Bud Kelly - officially Daniel T. Kelly Jr. - on August 18, 2020 at the age of 99. Born to a prominent and historically significant Santa Fe family, he was a lifelong resident of Santa Fe, a city he loved and was devoted to. Bud joined his family's mercantile business Gross, Kelly and Company before settling on the insurance business in 1955. Bud was a devoted friend of the Santa Fe Opera and attended every season from 1957 to 2019. One of his greatest pleasures was presenting Santa Fe Opera founder John Crosby with an insurance check for $132,000 within hours after the catastrophic 1967 theater fire, enabling the season to proceed in the old Sweeney Gym formerly on the grounds of Santa Fe High School (now the site of the downtown convention center.) The Santa Fe Opera's third General Director, Charles MacKay, had a fascinating history with the Kelly family. MacKay's grandfather came to America as a young Scottish immigrant and went to work for Bud's grandfather in Las Vegas, NM in the early 1880s. MacKay's father then worked for Gross, Kelly and Company for most of his career and considered Bud to be one of his closest friends. In order to continue the longstanding family traditions, when Charles was in his 20s, Bud tried to get Charles to go to work for him. However, Charles had just accepted an offer of full-time employment at the opera; in the years to follow Bud always told Charles he had made the right decision. With his late wife, Jeanne, he raised four children; Tom, Susan, Robert, and Pamela. We extend our deepest and most profound sympathies to all who knew and loved this remarkable Santa Fean. Susan F. Morris, Honorary Chairman Susan G. Marineau, Chairman David Henry Jacobs, President Robert K. Meya, General Director



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store