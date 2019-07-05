Santa Fe New Mexican

C. FELICE RODRIGUEZ

Service Information
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
5:30 PM
St. Anne's parish
Obituary
C. FELICE RODRIGUEZ 1 YEAR ANNIVERSARY Words cant describe how much you are really missed. Your presence, love and laughter are felt in every moment of every day. We carry you in us with love and admiration. And I know some day, only god knows when I'll touch your face and hold you once again. A butterfly release will be held in honor of Felice and her one year anniversary on July 15th at Harvey Cornell Rose Park at 3:30 followed by a mass of remembrance at St. Anne's parish at 5:30pm. There will also be a mass of remembrance for Felice's father Stan, mother Zulema and brother's Patrick and Randy Davis on August 8th at St. Anne's parish at 7am.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on July 7, 2019
