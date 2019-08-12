CARL EUGENE SCOTT Carl Eugene Scott, 73, resident of Santa Fe, NM, passed away on August 11, 2019 due to a brief illness. He was born on November 19, 1945 in Little Rock, AR to Cora Alice Harrison and Harold Eugene Scott. Carl married Susan B. Cave, PhD, on July 4, 2015 in Las Vegas, NV. He is preceded in death by his father, Harold Eugene (Gene) Scott and mother, Cora Alice Scott. He is survived by his spouse, Susan B. Cave, PhD; son, Jimmy Scott; grandson, Stetson Scott; and many family and friends. Carl graduated from Santa Fe High in 1963 and joined the U.S. Navy, serving from February 1964 until January 1968. He was trained at the Great Lakes Naval Base as an electrician. Carl served on the U.S.S. Vesuvius, earning 36 months of combat pay off the coast of Vietnam. He received three letters of commendation from three different captains for bravery and keeping that World War II ship going. He developed Scott's Custom Campers in Santa Fe and operated it for 12 years. He relocated to Las Cruces and began racing cars competitively. He won one championship in mini-sprint cars and two mid-season championships in Las Cruces. In the last several years, he transported for various automobile dealerships in town. He is a 24th generation descendant of Robert the Bruce, the 1st King of Scotland. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to the Espanola Animal Shelter or Multiple Sclerosis Association of America. Burial will be Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church off of Old Pecos Trail. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Aug. 13, 2019