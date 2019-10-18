CARLOS A. KELLOGG Carlos A. Kellogg, age 82, passed away on October 12, 2019. He was born on May 15, 1937. His Parents were Bessie M. and George Kellogg. He is survived by his Wife Grace Dominick Kellogg. He leaves behind Daughter Karla Kellogg, Son Chuck Kellogg, Granddaughters Maria and Paulina Wilson and Grandson Austin Kellogg. Carlos retired from PNM and served as Union Steward there. He served as a Sergeant in the US Marine Corp. Rosary will take place Monday, October 21, 2019, 7:00pm at the Santa Maria De La Paz Church (11 College Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87508). The Mass will be Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 10:00am followed by Reception. Burial will follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 2:15pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to or Meal on Wheels are appreciated. Please go to Rivera Website for the full obituary. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 20, 2019