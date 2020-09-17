DR. CARLOS BRAZIL RAMIREZ Dr. Carlos Brazil Ramirez of Santa Fe, New Mexico, the son of the late Leroy and Belina Ramirez, passed away from pancreatic cancer on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the age of 75. Dr. Ramirez's academic career spans many years- he earned his B.A. in Political Science from San Francisco State University in 1968, and his M.A. from the University of New Mexico in 1969 and his Ph.D. in Political Science from the University of California, Santa Barbara in 1979. He began his teaching career at Moorpark College in California. In 1983-1988, he became the President of City College San Francisco. After relocating to New Mexico in 1989, he became the Executive Director at the University of New Mexico-Los Alamos until his retirement. Under his direction, the Southwest and Transnational Studies flourished. Throughout his academic tenure, he taught Political Science, American Studies, and Chicano/Latino Ethnic Studies. He was passionate about the Chicano movement of the 1960s and its struggle for social justice. His lectures motivated his students to critically examine historical and contemporary social, cultural, and political issues and identify the numerous contributions this marginalized group has offered our multicultural society. In retirement, Dr. Ramirez was devoted to spending time with his granddaughters and family, traveling through Latin America, attending cultural lectures and political rallies, ranching in Rociada and Sparks, New Mexico, and continued reading about history and learning facts about his familial heritage. His other passions targeted conservation projects including water, soil, wildlife habitat, and timber management. In 2010, he was awarded the Tree Farmer of the Year by the New Mexico Tree Farm Committee, and in 2015, Tierra y Montes Soil and Water Conservation District awarded him Conservationist of the Year. As one close friend expressed, "Carlos was a very special man; he wanted what was best for the land. He did not see himself as a landowner, but as a caretaker of it." He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Consuelo Wenzel; and nephew, Leroy Chico Ramirez. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Judy Ramirez; daughter, Elizabeth Walker and her husband, Joe, their daughters, Leah Jo and Jacy; son, Carlos J. Ramirez and companion Niki Copper, and daughter, Mya; his brother, Leroy Ramirez and sister-in-law, Mary Louise Ramirez; nieces, Lei Rae Ramirez; Mia Wenzel-Hill; Anita Alexander; Miquette Uhrenhodt. Carlos had many beloved friends who were a great comfort in his final days, the doctors and nurses at Christus St. Vincent Hospital; cousins, Rosemarie Lopez, Cecilia Garcia, Elizabeth Alarid and Ambercare. A mass will be celebrated at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi in Santa Fe, NM on Friday, September 25 at 1:00 p.m. Please bring your own face covering for use at the service. A celebration of life will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Delancey Street Foundation or the American Cancer Society
