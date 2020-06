Or Copy this URL to Share

CARLOS CHARLIE GARCIA 6-17-65 TO 6-9-2019 It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone. for part of us went with you on the day God called you home. One Year Anniversary Mass June 9, 2020, 7:00 am St. Anne's Catholic Church Berna Gonzales and Garcia Family



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store