CARLOS G. VALENCIA Carlos G. Valencia of Glorieta, NM passed away on Tuesday June 4th with family and friends by his side. He was 73. He was born in Santa Fe, NM on September 18th, 1945. Carlos served his country in the Marines from 1965 to 1969. He retired from the NM Highway Department as a geographical technical engineer and the National Guard as a staff sergeant. In his free time, Carlos volunteered for the Glorieta fire department. He was also an extremely active member of St. Anthony's Parish, teaching religious classes for youth and on marriage enrichment, as well as acting as a Eucharistic minister and mayordomo. Well-loved in the community, Carlos also organized food drives, pet clinics, and church events. He enjoyed spending time in nature, collecting coins, and bringing a smile to everyone around him. Carlos was a devoted family man, and a loving husband who touched the lives of many. Carlos was predeceased by his parents, Remigio and Carlota Valencia. He is survived by his wife Sandy, his siblings Michael (Linda), Carmen (Ralph), Ronald (Tommie), his four children Rachel, Charles, Mia, and Mark & Family, and his granddaughter Alycia. Services for Mr. Valencia will be held Thursday June 20th starting at 9:00 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, burial will follow at 12:45 PM at Santa Fe National Cemetery. The rosary will be held the night before on Wednesday June 19th at 6:00PM. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on June 16, 2019