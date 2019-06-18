CARLOS CHARLIE GARCIA Carlos "Charlie" Garcia, age 53, died at his home on June 9, 2019, after a lifetime battle with diabetes. Carlos was preceded in death by his parents, Carlos and Gloria Garcia; paternal grandparents, Monico and Adela Garcia; maternal grandparents, Jose and Juanita Vigil; and several aunts and uncles. A rosary will be recited Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 7:00 PM at St. Anne's Catholic Church. A mass will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Anne's with burial following at Santa Fe Memorial Gardens, located at Rivera Family Funeral Home. Please see riverafamilyfuneralhome.com for Carlos's full obituary. The family thanks everyone for your love and support during this difficult time. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from June 19 to June 20, 2019