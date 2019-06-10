Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CARLOS VAUGHN. View Sign Service Information DeVargas Funeral Home 623 N. Railroad Ave. Espanola , NM 87532 (505)-662-2400 Send Flowers Obituary

CARLOS VAUGHN Carlos Vaughn, 84, a lifetime resident of Pojoaque passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Carlos worked for the New Mexico State Highway Department claiming there was no spot in New Mexico he hadn't seen. He retired in 1987 after 32 years with the State. He graduated from St. Michaels High School in 1954 and was drafted into the U.S. Army where he was fortunate to have seen many European countries and cities. Carlos loved gardening and filling his yard with assorted flowers. He enjoyed reading History, studying maps, and playing the ponies at the casino. Carlos was known to many people as always wearing a baseball cap, having chapstick in his pocket and always ready to tell a joke. Carlos is preceded in death by his mother, Guadalupe Baca Vaughn; brother, Joe Vaughn, and sister, Betty Chouinard. He is survived by his wife, Jennie; son, Dennis Vaughn and wife Diane; son, Jeffrey Vaughn; daughter, Carol Lieberman and husband Richard; daughter, Yolanda Osuna and husband David; sister, Ramona Nevarez, and sister-in-law, Josphine Vaughn. He had 4 loving Grandchildren, Jason Pena, Agustin and Yzabella Vaughn, Elianah Lieberman, and many nieces and nephews. His family would like to give a special thank you to Renee Romero for helping Carlos during his illness with such love. A rosary will be recited on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. at Nuestra Se¤ora de Guadalupe Catholic Church in Pojoaque with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 9:00 a.m. Burial will follow at 11:15 a.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Serving as Pallbearers are Richard Lieberman, Dennis Vaughn, Jeffrey Vaughn, David Osuna, Marcial Valdez, and Philip Wiegel. Honoree pallbearers are Margie Abeyta, Renee Romero and Robert Ochoa. The family of Carlos Vaughn has entrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espa¤ola Valley.

