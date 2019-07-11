CARLOS VICENTE (CHENTE) GALINDO OLIVAS Carlos Vicente (Chente) Galindo Olivas, 32 resident of Santa Fe went to be with the Lord on July 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Carlos was born on November 8, 1986 in Santa Fe, NM. He is preceded in death by his beloved grandfather; Ruben Olivas and great grandmother; Mercedes Medina. He is survived by his father; Sergio Galindo, mother; Natividad Olivas, brothers; Hector Galindo, Aron Galindo, nephew; Alex Galindo, nieces; Luna Galindo and Angelita Galindo and many family members. He will always be remembered for his love for all knew and his big smile for everyone. A Rosary will be recited on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Santa Maria De La Paz, located at 11 College Ave, Santa Fe, NM followed by Mass at 2:00 p.m. with Interment at Santa Fe Memorial Gardens located at 417 E. Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM 87505. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from July 12 to July 14, 2019