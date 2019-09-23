CARLY MARCELLA FOREBACK Carly Foreback, 35, passed away unexpectedly on September 7, 2019 in Farmington, NM. She was born in Steamboat Springs, CO on January 13, 1984. She is survived by her parents, Terence Foreback and Ruth Brennesholtz of Santa Fe; her brother Benjamin Foreback of Helsinki, Finland; by two nephews and one niece; and by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Carly graduated from Gallup High School, the Arizona State University, and received a JD in law from Temple University in Philadelphia. A memorial service will be held on October 26 in Berg Park, near the Nature Center, in Farmington at 2 p.m. Memorial contributions may be sent in her name to the Farmington Nature Center. Send checks by mail to: Friends of the Nature Center, C/O The Farmington Museum, 3041 East Main St., Farmington, NM 87402

