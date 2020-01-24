CARMEN JIMENEZ Carmen Jimenez, age 89, longtime resident of Santa Fe, NM entered the gates of Heaven on January 17, 2020 due to complications associated with dementia. Carmen was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Eugenia Romero; husband, Simon Jimenez; and son, Victor Jimenez. She is survived by her loving daughter, Stella Jimenez; son, Ernest Jimenez; grandchildren, Billy Visarraga and wife, Jessica; Tanya Jimenez; Erik Jimenez; Lucas Jimenez. Great grandchildren; Leloni Jimenez, Kayle and Sophie Montoya; and Destiny Jimenez; brother, Juan Jose Marquez; sister, Rose Koroneos; godson, Julio Marquez; goddaughters, Antonia Encinias, Anita Mulhern, Kathleen Carillo, and numerous nephew, nieces, and cousins. Carmen was born in La Palma, NM, and was blessed with 23 siblings. She brightened the room with her beautiful smile and sparkling blue eyes. Carmen worked for in Santa Fe, NM School for the Deaf as a night supervisor, the 99 Cent Only store, White Swan, and Lotaburger at Paseo and Guadalupe. She enjoyed movie nights at the Yucca Drive-In with her children. She was a member of the St. Anne's Choir. Carmen committed her life to helping care for her son, Victor. She was a devoted Catholic. A Rosary will be recited on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St. Anne's Catholic Parish at 9:00 a.m. followed by mass of a Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Parish. Interment will be at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. Special thanks to; Amber Care Hospice, Kathleen Romero Carillo, and Robert Romero. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 26, 2020