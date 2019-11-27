Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmen L. Montano. View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

CARMEN L. MONTANO 1930 - 2019 Carmen was born September 24, 1930 to Andres Pena and Octaviana Larranga Pe¤a. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ben Montano, daughter Sandra Gallegos, son-in-law Thomas Lovato, granddaughter Sara Gallegos and siblings Lupe (Cipriano) Tapia, Rita (Joe) Romero, Cipriano (Agapita) Pena, Brijida (Juan) Felix, Albert (Elvira) Pena, Helen (Antonio) Garcia, Carolyn (Gilbert) Tenorio, and nephew, Nick Pena, who was raised as a brother. She is survived by her brother Andy (Mercedes) Pena; her children Melinda (Albert) Wheeler, Ricky (Jeanette) Montano, Eloise (Gary) Archuleta and Cindy Lovato; son-in-law Deacon Eloy Gallegos; her grandchildren Matthew and Aric Wheeler, Karen (Paul) Bueno, Camille (Arthur) Maes, Jennifer Hernandez (Lorenzo), Melissa (Josh) Romero, Katherine (Kenny) Donovan, Joey (Maya) Montano, Shalyn Gallegos (Dominic Sanchez), Andrie Lovato-CdeBaca (Gilbert) and Samantha Archuleta; her great-grandchildren Aric Alexander, Teresa, Cyrus, Gabriel & Jonathan Wheeler; Ava & Jonah Bueno; Jordan, Alexa, Maliyah & Shylah Maes; Brianna Lopez, Noah Peterson, Asher & Xander Hernandez; Yazmine, Naima & Nyjah Romero; Sage & Pryor Donovan; Benjamin & Cora Montano; Damian & Sophie Sanchez; Joaquin Lovato-Quintana and Elias Lovato-CdeBaca; as well as many relatives and friends. Carmen and Ben were married for 50 years and built their home in Santa Fe. She was a loving wife, mother, grandma, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. Many Santa Fe children will remember Mrs. Montano as their first teacher. Rosary at Santa Maria de la Paz Catholic parish on Sunday, December 1st at 7:30 PM. Mass celebrated at the same parish on Monday, December 2nd at 12 noon, followed by Interment at Rosario Cemetery. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600

