CARMEN L. MONTANO

SEPTEMBER 24, 1930 –

NOVEMBER 22, 2019



Our beloved Mother and Grandmother, it's been one year since you went to be with Jesus. As our broken hearts slowly try to mend. We cannot help but remember our lovely memories of you, your delicious beans and chile, how you went to Corrina's every Friday to get your hair done rain or shine. Watching "Barney" every night. We miss our visits and our talks along with your precious smile and soft touch.

Our Queen, our beauty, our dear Mother we love and miss you. Continue to pray for your family. May you rest in peace with our Dad, Sandra, Sara, and Tom.

Mass intentions are on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Santa Maria de la Paz.



~Love Your Family







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store