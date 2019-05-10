Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CARMEN LAYDEN. View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

CARMEN P. LAYDEN MARCH 31, 1943 - OCTOBER 10, 2018 Carmen P. Layden, 75, of Santa Fe, passed away Wednesday, October 10, 2018, surrounded by the people she loved and who loved her. She was born to the late Edward and Paula (Dominguez) Berardinelli on March 31, 1943, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Carmen graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1961 where she met and married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Bill Layden. They were lifelong partners celebrating 57 years of marriage last year. Carmen was a caring mother and wife first and foremost. However she also pursued her love of art, working in watercolors, oils and pastels. Through this love of art, she was the originator of the Valdez Art workshops. She truly enjoyed bringing artists and students together. This was an accomplishment that gave her so much fulfillment. Throughout the years, many students have come back to let her know how much they appreciated and loved her. Carmen and her family loved to travel the world. Her love of travel reflected her adventurous spirt in learning different cultures and art. No matter where she went everyone felt her kindness. She was full of life and not afraid of new experiences. Words cannot describe how much she will be missed. She was a gracious, kind, selfless and loving person. Carmen is survived by her husband, Bill Layden, her sons Bill Layden Jr. and Ronnie Layden, and her daughter-in-law, Liz Layden, all of Santa Fe. A rosary will be recited on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 5:30 pm at Berardinelli Family Funeral Home to be led by Ralph Ortiz. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:00 am. A reception to will follow at Crispin Hall. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 12, 2019

