CARMEN S. ORTIZ
CARMEN S. ORTIZ

Carmen S. Ortiz, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend was called to heaven on November 30, 2020 at the age of 81.
Carmen was born on June 27, 1939 in Santa Fe, NM. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Frank Ortiz Jr.; children, Lori Ortiz (Theresa), Anthony Ortiz (Eileen), Debbie Ortiz (Tony), Chris Ortiz (Janel), and Carol Ortiz (Trish); grandchildren, Frances and Jamie Bazan, Analisa Ortiz (Jay), Ryan and Sierra Ortiz, James Esqueda (Monica), and Chris Esqueda (Lindsay); great-grandchildren, Dominic, Kedrick, Brandon, Neena, Ella, Anthony, and Gabriel; Godchildren, Danny Alejandro and Patsy Lujan; brothers, Louie Medrano (Barbara), David Medrano (Rosemary), Ricky Medrano (Carol); sisters, Sofie Gonzales (Mariano), Angie Garcia (Willie), Florinda Lujan (Billy), and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frances and Manuel Medrano; sister, Carol Medrano; brothers, Joe and Frankie Medrano.
She was a beautiful and loving soul that only comes around once in a lifetime. Her devotion to her family, her kind words and loving eyes, her generosity, her sense of humor, her laughter, and her smile will be sorely missed. She loved to watch soap operas with her grandchildren every day, crochet, and spend time with both her families, Medrano and Ortiz. She loved to travel and see different places. One of her loves was going on cruises with her family and spending precious time with them. She loved attending the annual Ortiz family reunions and reminiscing with everyone. She loved listening to mariachi music and could do that for hours on end. She would remember the good times and laugh about them with her family. She set a shining example for all of us to follow and we will do our best to make her proud each and every day. Not a day will go by when we won't think of her and smile.
A private gathering was held for immediate family on Thursday, December 3, 2020. A rosary and celebration of Carmen's life and legacy will be held at a later date.



Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Santa Fe New Mexican

