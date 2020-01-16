Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol G. Marsh. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carol G. Marsh Carol G. Marsh, 96, a resident of Albuquerque since 1952 passed away on December 23, 2019 in Santa Fe. She was born on July 28, 1923 in Pueblo, CO to the late Jones Taliaferro Barnett and Jennie Irwin Barnett and was preceded in death in 2007 by her beloved husband of 61 years, Erwin Marsh. She is survived by her son, Lawrence Marsh (Patricia) of Cranberry Township, PA; daughter, Janis Gasparich (John) of Santa Fe; granddaughter, Wendy Marsh Dendy; great grandchildren, Callie and Carson Dendy of Johns Creek, GA; niece, Charlene Hunt; sister-in-law, Wilma Marsh; nephews: Ken, Pat, and Jon Marsh; and her cherished dog, Bella. Carol enjoyed a long and meaningful career at the University of New Mexico, Mathematics Department where she served as Administrative Assistant and secretary to the Department Chairman. When her children were young, she was a Cub Scout Den Mother and PTA president. In her later years she volunteered in Prison Fellowship, Pet Therapy, and Meals on Wheels. She also served for many years on the Board of Directors of the McKinley Neighborhood Association. Throughout her life, Carol was an active and devoted Christian. The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the staff and caregivers of Vista Hermosa Assisted Living for their exceptional care of Carol. Their love, attention and kindness gave her dignity and great happiness in her last months. Carol has been interred with her husband Erwin at the Santa Fe National Cemetery in a private ceremony. Her family suggests a donation to the Vista Hermosa Continuing Education Fund, 2929 Calle Vera Cruz, Santa Fe, NM 87507. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

