CAROL (LANGHIRT) SKY-EVERETT Carol (Langhirt) Sky-Everett passed away peacefully in Santa Fe, New Mexico on March 24, 2019. She was 84 years old. Carol was born and raised in Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio and lived in Texas, Iowa and Washington, DC, before moving to Santa Fe, New Mexico in 2004. Carol was an accomplished artist who earned an MA and MFA from University of Iowa and produced countless works of drawing, painting and photography. Her work has been shown in dozens of galleries and shows around the world, and is owned by private collections and museums in several cities. An intrepid adventurer, Carol traveled to 21 countries and when she and her husband settled in Santa Fe, at 7200 ft above sea level, Carol, in her own words, "lived delightedly in the clouds, the most magnificent objects of my obsession!" During her time in Santa Fe, Carol was was represented by several significant art galleries. Carol is survived by her husband, Robert L. Everett of Santa Fe, New Mexico, brothers Bruce Langhirt of Delaware, Ohio and Eric Langhirt of San Francisco, California, children Linda-Marie Koza of Sebastopol, California, Dan Veth of Dana Point, California and John Veth of Albuquerque, New Mexico, 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A memorial celebration of Carol's life is planned for early summer 2019 - please contact Dan Veth via email at drveth@gmail.com for more information. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032





417 E. Rodeo Road

Santa Fe , NM 87505

505-989-7032 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 14, 2019

