CAROL SUE TOOBIN With the untimely passing of Carol Toobin, the Santa Fe community, her beloved family, and many devoted friends have lost a person of unusual generosity and selflessness. Carol, age 72, died on Friday morning, September 25th, from metastatic breast cancer. She was that exceptional person who makes Santa Fe such a special, welcoming, and unique place to live. Carol Sue Toobin (nee Cohn) attended elementary and high school in Fort Worth, Texas, graduating from Purdue University in 1968, later earning her CPA degree. She and her husband Bernie lived with their two sons, Brian and Matthew, in Fort Worth, Texas until 2004 when the family then moved to Santa Fe. During her 16 years in Santa Fe, Carol was deeply involved in the civic life of our community, giving unstintingly of her time and creative talents to a wide variety of cultural institutions. She always gave "above and beyond." Carol enjoyed serving as a docent for the Santa Fe Opera and was a member of the Social Committee of the Opera Guild. She volunteered at the Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian, the Museum of International Folk Art, the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, Performance Santa Fe, and Pro Musica Santa Fe. She was also a member of the Development Committee for the Lensic Performing Arts Center, where she also served as an "Ambassador." Carol was a Master Gardener, a tour guide for the Santa Fe Museum of Fine Arts, and also volunteered with the Newcomers' Club of Santa Fe. She looked forward to her weekly mahjong game with good friends and was an avid painter and ceramicist. Carol also contributed generously to Jewish life in Santa Fe where she was President of the Santa Fe Chapter of Hadassah. As a member of the Santa Fe Jewish Film Festival Board, Carol attended many Jewish film festivals throughout the country which enabled her to play a major role in helping to select the best and most interesting films to be shown each year. As Chair of the SFJFF's Hospitality Committee, her outstanding home baked goods made the SF Jewish Film Festival's coffee hours so delicious and a source of community comradery and much-anticipated pleasure. Carol is survived by Bernie Toobin, her husband of 51 years; sons Brian, 39 and Matthew, 35; brother John Cohn; niece and nephew Caron and Michael Nogen. She was predeceased by sister Elaine Stanton and parents Natalie and Harry Cohn. Carol baked cookies for everyone - her special way of bringing sweetness into the world. She was truly a woman of valor. Donations in Carol's honor, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Cancer Foundation for New Mexico and the Lensic Performing Arts Center. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, September 30th, at 3:00 p.m. at Rivera Family Funeral Home, 417 Rodeo Road; followed by a graveside service. For further details, Covid-19 information, and to participate online, please contact the Rivera Funeral Home web-site https://rivera.mykeeper.com/edit-profile-user-info/CarolToobin
Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com