Celebration of Life 2:00 PM McGee Memorial Chapel 1320 Luisa St Santa Fe , NM

CAROLE JO TONI FRIESEN Carole Jo "Toni" Friesen, 76, of Santa Fe, passed away Saturday March 7. She was born to the late Wayne "Bunk" and Pearl French on January 28, 1944 in Ontario, OR. She grew up in western Nebraska and received her pharmacy degree from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. She married Charles Friesen on January 5, 1968 in Lincoln before calling Santa Fe home for over 40 years. Volunteering for the Peace Corps in Kenya in 1974 began a lifelong love of travel. Toni was a pharmacist at St. Vincent's Hospital retiring in 2012. After retirement she enjoyed travelling the world with Charles, was passionate about reading, and was an avid Atlanta Braves and Nebraska Huskers fan. Toni is survived by her husband Charles, children Katie and Noah (Jamie), and her sisters Vickie (Bob) and Mary Lou (Stan). In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made out to the Friends of the Santa Fe Public Library. A celebration of life will be held Saturday March 14 at 2:00 p.m. at McGee Memorial Chapel, 1320 Luisa St, Santa Fe, NM. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 13, 2020

