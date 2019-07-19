Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn (Medina) Esparsen. View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

CAROLYN (MEDINA) ESPARSEN MARCH 22, 1940 - JULY 13, 2019 Carolyn (Medina) Esparsen, 79, of Santa Fe (originally from Abiquiu, NM) went to her eternal reward to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe D. Medina and Jennie LeDoux; and her brother Tommy. She is survived by her husband, Albert, to whom she was married to for 63 years. They were married in Abiquiu, NM, on June 23, 1956. She is also survived by her children, Greg (Sandy), Chris, Mark (Sylvia), Anthony (Joy), Sarah (Ramir), Tomas (Michelle), Veronica (Brian) and Teresa; sisters, Kathy (Chuck), Liz (Tom); and brother, John (Angie). Carol attended the Northern New Mexico Normal High School at El Rito, NM, where she was a cheerleader and cheered for her beloved Eagles. She loved math and tool several math courses at eh local Community College. She was a teacher's assistant at the Assembly of God church school for three years, where her last three youngest children attended. She later did home study with those same youngest children, where they earned their high school diplomas. Carol loved gardening. She obtained her Master Gardeners Certificate from the Santa Fe County Extension Office. Carol was a very loving and devoted Christian wife and mother, who loved the Lord and her family. She will always be remembered by those who loved her. Memorial services will be held at Berardinelli Family Funeral Service (1399 Luisa St. Santa Fe) starting with a viewing on July 22, 2019 at 5pm. Prayer service will be conducted by Pastor Luis Gonzales on July 23, 2019 at 9:30am, followed by burial at the National Cemetery at 11:15am. At 1pm a reception will be held. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

