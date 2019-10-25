Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROLYN JEAN HUEY SARGENT COOK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CAROLYN JEAN HUEY SARGENT COOK JULY 3, 1930 TO OCTOBER 8, 2019 Carolyn Cook, 89, died at her home in Santa Fe on October 8, 2019. Carolyn moved to New Mexico in 1985 and never looked back. She loved the bold sun, the big sky and everything that was nourished underneath. She cherished her family and many friends, delighted in her garden, and enjoyed entertaining, hiking, reading, cooking, traveling, flying and music. Her curiosity about the world and its workings led her to pursue many interests over her long life -- from teaching high school science to flying private planes to managing an art gallery. Carolyn Jean Huey was born in Peoria, Illinois, to Mildred Nell Huey and Howard E. Huey, on July 3, 1930, and grew up on a farm in nearby Camp Point. As a child she adored the outdoors and her pony Teddy, which she rode to school. Her older brother, Kenneth, was a constant guide and protector. Finding great joy in the natural world, she studied science, earning a BS in Biology and Chemistry from Arizona State University in Tempe and an MS in Biology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She taught high-school level chemistry and biology for more than 20 years in California, Arizona and, most recently, Santa Fe High School. Carolyn grew up listening to her mother play the piano, which nurtured a passion for the arts and a lifelong involvement with creative people and organizations. In Santa Fe, she served as Manager of Elaine Horwitch Galleries and was a Board Member of the Center for Contemporary Arts (CCA). While raising her young children in Arizona, she spent a decade as a docent at the Phoenix Art Museum. Like her mother, she was devoted to playing the piano. In 2000, Carolyn was named one of Santa Fe's "10 Who Made A Difference" for her work on preserving the Old Pecos Trail as a scenic gateway to Santa Fe. She received a Pinon Award for the same project. She also served as a Board member of Santa Fe Land Use Resource Center. One of her greatest passions was flying. Carolyn trained as a private pilot while teaching in California in 1963 and over the years flew all over the western United States (including Alaska) and in Mexico. She held an Instrument Rating and a Water Rating and loved to give airplane rides to students and friends in her single-engine Mooney. She spent many hours and made many friends at the Santa Fe Airport, where she served as president of the Aviation Association of Santa Fe and was Chair of the Santa Fe Airport Advisory Board. She was also a member of the Ninety-Nines. She is survived by her children, Carolyn Nell Sargent, Henry B. Sargent III, and Kitty Sargent, granddaughters Carolyn (Wendy) and Barrie Warshawsky, grandsons Nicholas and William Carey, niece Kathryn (Beth) Huey Tubman and nephew Kenneth Huey. She wanted to be remembered for her warmth, quick smile, sense of humor, vitality and passion for life, and often quoted Hunter S. Thompson to sum up her philosophy: "Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming "Wow! What a Ride!" A memorial service will be held at 4pm on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 107 West Barcelona Road, Santa Fe. The family asks that in lieu of flowers contributions be sent to CASA First (466 West San Francisco Street), where Carolyn volunteered as an advocate for children in foster care. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, 2019

