CASEY SKY NICHOLSON SEPTEMBER 8, 1971 - AUGUST 7, 2019 ONE YEAR MEMORIAL It has been one year since Casey Nicholson passed away suddenly on August 7, 2019; a month short of his 48th birthday. Casey had an infectious and unique laugh that always caused people who heard it to smile. We know that he had a goodness in his soul. He did want to be loving and generous. He would give large tips even though he had little money. He signed some of his artwork as "B. Love." In many of his writings he quoted himself as being "love" and in his lucid moments he was very pleasant and kind. Prior to his passing he had started some remarkable artwork and seemed to work through some of his life issues. He was trying to work through to a better place and was making progress, so it came as a shock that it all ended. Casey made the choice to end his life. Despite the dark times, he was our son, our brother, a father, and we miss him and love him. I still have conversations with him, albeit one-sided talks, sometimes mad that he left us- always sad. He should still be with us, whole and fixed. He has no burdens anymore. Rest in peace, son.



