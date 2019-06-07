CATHERINE (KATE) FRANCIS ZACHMAN Catherine (Kate) Francis Zachman, age 71, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at her home in Paonia, CO. Kate is survived by her daughter, Anne Gallegos Preble, son-in-law, Andrew Preble, and granddaughter, Rose Nicole; her sister, Jane Zachman Kiefer (Ken) of Virginia Beach, VA; brother Randall C. Zachman (Carolyn Call) of Lancaster, PA; brother, John T. Zachman (Mary E.) of Paonia, CO; and sister-in-law Dawn Talbot Zachman of St. Petersburg, FL. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Gallegos, of Santa Fe, NM; parents, John W. and Anne Morley Zachman of Perrysburg, OH; and her brother, Roland S. Zachman of St. Petersburg, FL. Kate was born on December 18, 1947, in Toledo, Ohio. She graduated from Briarcliff College, Briarcliff Manor, NY in 1970, with a degree in Cartography. She worked for the architectural firm Samborn, Steketee, Otis & Evans in Toledo, OH, before moving to Santa Fe, New Mexico in 1975 where she held positions in a number of departments for the State of New Mexico, including the State Planning Division, Department of Finance and Administration and the Department of Public Safety. She moved to Paonia, CO in 1997 with her daughter Anne, after the death of her husband, Bob. Kate was a social and active woman. She loved the arts, music and to travel. She enjoyed singing with The Chorus of Santa Fe and working with the Rotary Club of The North Fork Valley where she was an active member from 1999 - 2019. A memorial service is scheduled at, 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 15th, at The Episcopal Church of the Holy Faith in Santa Fe, New Mexico with a reception afterward. The Reverend Jim Gordon will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Kate's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Rotary Club of the North Fork Valley, P.O. Box 1543, Paonia, CO 81428.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on June 9, 2019