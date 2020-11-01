CAYE BUCKINGHAM PERRY



Caye Buckingham Perry was born May 6, 1938 to Ernest and Mary Stewart Curtain in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She died September 18, 2020 in Frederick, Maryland.

She was a woman ahead of her time. She graduated from Ferry Hall, Lake Forest, Illinois; Stephens College and George Washington University, both in Missouri.

She loved anything with four legs. She raised goats, chickens, horses, and rescued many dogs. An accomplished horseback rider, she competed with show horses, and was also happy hunting foxes in England. She piloted planes, did 300 mile horseback rides, harvested a bull moose, bought gold from miners in Alaska, and was discussing a trip to Russia just a month before her passing.

She was married twice, to Armond Kirshbaum and Anthony Perry. She traveled the world, but called Iowa, Alaska, Utah, New Mexico, and Maryland her "home."

Her immediate family predeceased her; Caye's parents, Ernest and Mary; Caye's stepfather, R.L. Buckingham; and Caye's brother, Forrest Stewart Buckingham. Caye is survived by two nephews, Jason and Patrick Buckingham.

Caye was beautiful, enigmatic, and one of a kind. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.







