CAYETANO (TANO) CASADOS CAYETANO (TANO) CASADOS, 83, passed peacefully in his sleep Monday, May 13, 2019 at his Santa Fe home. He was born in Santa Fe on May 3, 1936, the son of Cruzita and Apolinar Casados. He was a lifelong resident of Santa Fe, having worked as an advertising agent for various newspapers in the area. He was preceded in death by his parents Apolinar and Cruzita Casados; brother, James Casados; sister, Marcella Casados, and nephew, David. His loving family surviving are his sister, Rose Baca (Louie); brothers, Robert Casados (Erlinda), David A. Casados (Rosemary), and Ernie Casados (Bernadette). He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Rivera Family Kiva Chapel. Funeral Service will be conducted at 11:00 am Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Rivera Family Kiva Chapel, with interment to follow at Rosario Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Louie Baca, Matt Hagood, Isaiah Casados, John Casados, Jay Rael, and Roger Casados. Honorary Pallbearers include Mike Russell, Orlando Garcia, James Duran, and Dillon Casados. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 19, 2019