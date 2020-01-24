CAYETANO (KT) LOPEZ Cayetano (KT) Lopez, 81 of Santa Fe was carried to Heaven by two angels while in the arms of his youngest daughter, Celina Ann on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Survived by his ex-wife Celina Lopez; his children, Catherine Meyer (George Rivera), Melinda Lopez (Sam Sena), Ray Lopez (Brenda), Andrew Lopez (Liz), and Celina Ann (Jacob Sorrell); brothers, John Lopez (Della), Joe Lopez (Margarita); sister, Lilly Garcia (Jessie); sisters-in-law, Alice Lopez and Helen Leyva; many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Services: Thursday, January 30, viewing at 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. at Riverside Funeral Home; Rosary and Mass, 10 a.m. at San Isidro Church Center; Burial following at Agua Fria Cemetry.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020