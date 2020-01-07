CECILIA CECE ARANDA Cecilia "CeCe" Aranda, aged 72, of Santa Fe, NM, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, January 1st, 2020, of a lengthy illness. A Life Celebration will be held on Friday 1/10/20 at St. Anne Church, 511 Alicia Street. Rosary 9AM. Mass 10AM. Reception 11AM-3PM at the St. Anne Hall. Please visit the online guest register for "Cece" at www.RiversideFunerals.com to view the full obituary. Arrangements entrusted to the caring professionals of: Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Road (505) 395-9150
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 8, 2020