CECILIA (CECI) ARMELINDA SANDOVAL On June 14, 2020 Our Mom, Cecilia (Ceci) Armelinda Sandoval, 84, joined the love of her life, Herman, only seven months from his passing. They were married 65 years, and though the last thirteen years they lived apart because of their individual health conditions, their love for each other never knew physical distance existed. Parkinson's disease entered Cecilia's life over a decade ago and there was not one area of her life that this debilitating disease did not steal. Even though Ceci's last years were difficult, her life can be remembered by her generous heart and love for her family and friends. Ceci was born in Moriarty, New Mexico in 1935; she was the second youngest of her beloved Gomes family. Her sisters were her best friends her entire life and she never passed an opportunity to serve them and their families in any way she could. Cecilia married her Herman in 1954 and soon after they started and expanded their family into four children, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Mom loved her children dearly, and as adults we got to watch her extend that love to her grandchildren which gave us a double blessing. Her family considered her an exceptional cook and her cookies will be remembered by all who enjoyed them through the years. Cecilia was an intelligent, talented, hardworking woman whose work exceeded expectations. She worked as a legal secretary and executive assistant in a variety of positions, most of them in the New Mexico courts. She cherished the friendships she made along the way. Although Ceci is greatly missed by all who loved her, we rejoice in the fact she is freed from the disease that robbed so much from her, and that she now resides with her Heavenly Father and Jesus, His Son. Cecilia is survived by her children Patsy (J.R.) Martinez, Larry (Tammy) Sandoval, Diane LaFon Reed, and Charles (Lupita) Sandoval; her seven grandchildren, Jason and Jeremy Martinez, Joey and Stephanie Sandoval and Danisha (Ryan) Huddleston, Amanda (James) Thomas, and Matthew (Alana) LaFon; along with her six great-grandchildren, Aiden Martinez, Tristan, Lucy, and Fulton Huddleston, Elise Thomas and Mark LaFon, and her sister Carmen, along with many nieces and nephews, and extended family she dearly loved. Cecilia is preceded in death by her husband Herman, her father Joe and her mother Remedios, her brother Joe and sisters Rosie, Emily, and Ruthie, and her two sons-in-law Ron LaFon and John Reed. A visitation, rosary and time of memorial will take place at Rivera's Funeral Home on Monday, July 20th at 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at the San Isidro Parish Center on Tuesday, July 21st at 11:00 a.m. A private family entombment will follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery where Cecilia will be laid to rest with her beloved Herman.