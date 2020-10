Or Copy this URL to Share

CECILIA CANTOU

THREE YEAR ANNIVERSARY

OCTOBER 20, 2017



Mom, you are in our thoughts and prayers.

We love you and miss you.



A three year anniversary mass

will be celebrated on

Monday, October 19, 2020, 5:30 p.m.

St. Anne's Catholic Church, 511 Alicia St., Santa Fe, NM.



~Yolanda and Family







