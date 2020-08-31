1/2
CECILIA M. GRIEGO
CECILIA M. GRIEGO On Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the age of 97, Cecilia M. Griego was greeted at the gates of heaven by her beloved husband Anastacio Griego Jr., her sons Richard and Jimmy Griego, and grandsons Ricky, David, Michael, and Gary. Also preceding her in death are parents Maria and Canuto Lovato and in-laws Maria and Anastacio Griego Sr. Cecilia is survived by her sons Waldo and Pat Griego; daughters Maria (Gerald), Ramona (James), and special daughter in-law Emily Griego; former daughters-in-law Rose Stamm and Alexis Byfuglin. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren. Cecilia has numerous nephews, nieces, and godchildren, too many to name. She was a devoted Catholic, she belonged to the Union Protectiva in Santa Fe, and was an active member of the Ladies Alter Society and San Isidro Parish in Tesuque. She was passionate about family and instilled family values not only to her immediate family but friends and neighbors in the village of Tesuque. She was loved by everyone, Cecilia would always greet you with a smile and open arms. You could not leave her home without having something to eat or drink. She will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her. A Rosary will be recited on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 E Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM 87505. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe located at 417 Agua Fria, Santa Fe, NM 87507. A private burial will be held at the Santa Fe National Cemetery in accordance with established health procedures. Serving as pallbearers; Robert Griego Byfuglin, Manuel, John, Christopher Griego, Richard, Justin Hilderbrandt, and Mark Lerma. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM 87505
505-989-7032
