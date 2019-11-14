CECILIA SALMERON Cecilia Salmeron, 97 resident of Cerrillos, NM, passed away on November 12, 2019 in Santa Fe, NM. She was born on November 22, 1921. A Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 E Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM 87505 with Interment to follow at Rosario Cemetery. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 17, 2019