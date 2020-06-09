CECILIA SANCHEZ
CECILIA SANCHEZ 4/9/1935 - 6/7/2020 Cecilia Sanchez, 85, was a longtime resident of Santa Fe, passed to the loving arms of Jesus Christ. She is survived by husband, Jose A. Sanchez; children, Nick, Susie Celeste, and Lisa. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Celestino and Tomasita Maestas; brothers, Freddie and Daniel; and sister, Stella. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Berardinelli Family Funeral Service
1399 Luisa Street
Santa Fe, NM 87505
(505) 984-8600
