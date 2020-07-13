CELEDONIO ESTEVAN MARTINEZ Celedonio Estevan Martinez, 72, passed away on July 2, 2020. Sal was born on November 28, 1947 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He was a devoted son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ruby Martinez and sister, Josina Lopez. Sal was a decorated veteran of the U.S. Navy, who honorably served from November 7, 1967 to December 6, 1972. For his participation in the Vietnam War, he received commendation in the form of the Vietnam Service Metal and the National Defense Service Metal. He was employed with the U.S. Postal Service and retired after a 32 year career. Sal inherited exceptional building traits from his father and applied them to beautifying his yard and home. He had a passion for photography in which he was able to capture personalities and landscapes. His photographs are timeless and can tell a story without words. He is survived by his children, Christopher Martinez and Lia Miera; Joseph and Andrew Quezada; grandchildren, Amber, Andre, and Armani; his sister's daughters, Sharon and Dalene Lopez; and numerous loved ones and extended family members. Sal will always be remembered for his selfless giving and unconditional love. Funeral Service will be on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 1352 San Juan Drive, Santa Fe, New Mexico with Military Service to follow at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Due to social distancing regulations, seating for funeral services will be limited, but the family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.



