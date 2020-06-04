CELESTE D. MERCER Celeste D. Mercer, beloved mother and grandmother, favorite Aunty, and dear friend passed away from natural causes on May 27th. She had just celebrated her 97th birthday with family. Celeste was born in Mt. Healthy, Ohio on May 20th, 1923, the youngest of six children, to parents of Irish and German descent. Celeste completed a B.S. in Nursing at Our Lady of Cincinnati College while also serving in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps during World War ll. She received a M.S. in Psychiatric Nursing at the University of California, San Francisco. Her career in nursing took many turns over 43 years - from polio nurse during the epidemic of 1945 to teaching in several schools of professional nursing. She also served as Education Consultant to the California Board of Nursing and California Community Colleges and served on the pastoral staff of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Aptos, CA for 7 years before her retirement. She was married to Ramon Minella, a fine artist, until his death in 1949. She was married to Charles Mercer in 1964 until his death in 2000. Celeste was deeply loved and revered by her two children, Raymond J. Minella, who sadly preceded her in death (2019) and Maria (Muff) Hajic of Santa Fe. Her stepsons, Bill and David Mercer, are deceased. Celeste was extremely proud of her 6 grandchildren; David Mercer, Michael Minella, triplets Casey, Matthew, and Perry Minella, and Hayley Hajic; son-in-law Ed Hajic, daughter-in-law Amy Minella, and her many nieces and nephews were also very dear to her. Gracious and kind, Celeste did not hesitate to reach out to people. She was a mentor to her students and a source of loving support to all who knew her. Always curious and open to innovation, Celeste embraced computer technology in the early 1980s which allowed her to stay in touch with her large extended family and many friends. A natural writer, she left behind many stories and memories of her remarkable life. If Celeste hadn't pursued a career in nursing, she always said she would like to have been a private detective, a la Maise Dobbs. Celeste loved watching golf with her son, displaying her impressive miniature collection, and, after mastering the latest computer technology with her granddaughter, treating herself to a good mystery. Her warmth, gentle guidance and many "Celeste-isms" will remain in our hearts and minds forever. She would often end a long conversation with the sage advice, "Be good to yourself." Celeste moved to Santa Fe 10 years ago and was welcomed into the caring community at St. Bede's Episcopal Church. There will be a memorial service at St. Bede's to remember and celebrate her extraordinary life at a later date.



