CELESTE M. ROMERO Celeste M. Romero, 86, went home to be with the Lord on July 9, 2019. She is preceded in death by her spouse Cleofes, Daughter, Diana and Granddaughter, Ashley. Celeste was well known for her outstanding cooking and amazing tamales. She was the heart of the family. She loved her grandchildren with an everlasting love. Her memory will live on in each of us. She is survived by her children Germaine, Carlo, Steve and wife Angela; 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren; 3 sisters Olivia, Ninfa, Connie and Rosie. Pallbearers will be Adam Vigil, Thomas and Marcos Romero, Johnny Martinez, Bobby Romero, Jim Maes, Edward Medina, and Irving Bernal. Rosary will be on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Berardinelli Family Funeral at 6:00 pm. The funeral will be held at Santa Maria De la Paz on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:00am.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from July 12 to July 14, 2019