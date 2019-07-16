Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Celestino "Junie" Apodaca Jr.. View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Send Flowers Obituary

CELESTINO JUNIE APODACA JR. Celestino "Junie" Apodaca Jr., 76, entered peacefully into the presence and joy of the Lord on July 11, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born on July 3, 1943, Junie was a lifelong resident of Santa Fe. He was a star football player for Santa Fe High, loved his Dallas Cowboys, and enjoyed the Santa Fe Plaza Bandstand dances and the MEG Senior Center. He worked in the grocery industry for over 50 years at Kaune Foodtown and Albertsons, where he made many friends through the years. He was preceded in death by his wife Norma in 2006. He was a loving husband for 43 years and now joins the love of his life in Paradise and they are dancing on Heaven's Blueberry Hill. He was born the youngest of 11 children to the late Celestino and Guadalupita Apodaca. He was the best dad and grandpa and leaves behind his daughters Melissa (John) Byers and Carmella (Federico) Apodaca; grandchildren Julian, Deanna, Angelea, and Johnny; and great granddaughters Delilah, Avah, and Lily. He is also survived by his brother Eddie (Elvira); sisters Dolores Ingram, Lucy and Viola Apodaca; sister-in-law Christine Apodaca; brothers-in-law Bob Hobbs, and Ralph and Bobby Gonzales. He had many cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends that loved him dearly. There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Friday, July 19 at 11:00 a.m. at Christian Life Church, 121 Siringo Road, Santa Fe. A graveside service will take place on Monday, July 22 at 10:00 a.m. at Rosario Cemetery where he will be inurned next to his wife. No more sickness, pain or sorrow - you are free Dad! Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032





