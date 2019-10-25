Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CELIA F. VASQUEZ. View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

CELIA F. VASQUEZ FEBRUARY 16, 1930 - OCTOBER 21, 2019 Celia Vasquez, age 89, passed away Monday morning, October 21, at home with her husband and children at her bedside. Celia was preceded in death by her parents, Maria and Hipolito Fernandez, 4 brothers and 3 sisters. She is survived by her husband Leo; her children, Donald Leo (Dana), Anna Maez (Tony), Peggy Vasquez, Susan Chavez (Mike), JoAnn Vasquez, Lisa Sanchez (Tim), Orlando, and Cruz (Patti). Survivors also include 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Avelina Martinez, CA and Celine Fernandez, AZ. Celia was born in Carlsbad, NM, where she attended San Jose Catholic School and graduated from Carlsbad High School. In high school, she was active in band, with the Trombone being her instrument. Throughout her youth and into adulthood, Celia enjoyed and excelled in softball and bowling. Her skill in bowling qualified her to join the Women's Professional Tour. Celia travelled throughout the country participating in several state (and out of state) bowling tournaments. As a young girl, Celia was employed by the Ray V. Davis Photo Studio and she also worked for the District Attorney, Lon Watkins and the Glacier Law Firm in Carlsbad. Celia and Leo dedicated their time and effort in raising their eight children, providing them with a sound education and religious upbringing. As a married couple for 68 years, they provided an extremely well balanced home: many recreational family outings and activities giving the children happy and loving memories. Celia was one of six sisters who held yearly reunions in NM, AZ, CA. The sisterly bond in exceptional to date and treasured by her two surviving sisters. Leo, her husband, joined the Marines during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Barstow California. While there, Celia went to work at the Marine Base as a secretary for the Maintenance Division, where she was recognized for her excellent work ethics. While Leo was deployed to Korea, she stayed behind raising Donald, there first child. Leo spent his lifetime in the Military and she would be the main one to run their home, tending to all of the hundreds of responsibilities; like guiding the children and tending to all other chores of running a home. She enjoyed the many trips with Leo throughout the country and the many formal military activities as she joined Leo. She was very proud and supportive as she joined him in many celebrations. Without her support, they would not have had so many wonderful years together. A rosary will be recited on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Berardinelli Family Funeral Service at 6pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the San Isidro Church on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11am, with interment to follow at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 2:15pm. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

