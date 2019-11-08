Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CELIA F. VASQUEZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CELIA F. VASQUEZ On behalf of the family of Celia F. Vasquez, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, we would like to express our heartfelt thanks to all our family, friends and neighbors who provided food, drinks, monetary donations, flowers and more. Thank you to all who traveled miles to be here. Thank you to the staff at Amber Care Hospice. We would also like to thank San Isidro Church, Father John Cannon for the funeral mass, and Deacon Ted Branch for praying the rosary and the interment, and the choir's beautiful music during the mass. Thank you to Celia's daughters: Susan Chavez and JoAnn Vasquez for the beautiful eulogy, granddaughters; Jamee Garcia, Alicia Maez and Melissa Chavez for the readings, Jessica and Jackee Garcia for presenting the gifts and grandsons: Mike Chavez, Julian Garcia, Cruz and Daryl Vasquez, Anthony Maez, Cruz Vasquez Jr., Martin and Santiago Sanchez who served as Pallbearers and Honorary Pallbearers granddaughters: Elizabeth Castro and Rebecca Vasquez. Also, thank you to New Mexico State Police and Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department for the escort from San Isidro Church to the Santa Fe National Cemetery, the Elks Lodge for the use of the gathering afterwards along with the caterer John Chavez who served a delicious meal. Our gratitude to all the staff at Berardinelli's for their professional service. Jacob Shaw what would we have done without you. Our apologies if we omitted anyone and know that we appreciate all that you did during our time of need. We are forever grateful. May God bless all of you. The Vasquez Family. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 10, 2019

