CELIA PRECIADO OJINAGA Celia P. Ojinaga went peacefully to be with Our Lord on Friday, August 14,2020 surrounded by family and friends who were blessed to be able to hand her over to Jesus. We thank Jesus for welcoming her into his loving arms with His words "Well done good and faithful servant." Celia was born on February 14, 1929. She is survived by her sons Richard (Susan), John (Anna), Corky (Renee), Sam (Marcy); 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; sister Wally Ortiz (Willy); her sister-in-law Mary Preciado. Celia was Fiesta Queen in Santa Rita, NM where she met the love of her life, Vicente. After moving to Santa Fe in 1950 she went on to a successful career as a florist. Subsequently she went on to be a much sought after saleswoman of western wear due to her friendliness and sharing her honest opinion. She would rather the customer look good than to make a sale. The customers appreciated that and came back and asked for her time after time. She was involved with the St. Vincent de Paul Society and in the Ladies Altar Society at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. She was also a Minister of the Eucharist for the sick at San Isidro Parish. She was very active with the Survivors of Bataan and Corregidor organization. Celia never met a stranger. She welcomed family and friends and neighbors into her loving heart and warm home that was filled with love and laughter and food. Many times, she fed her childrens' and grandchildrens' friends and co-workers, from fire fighters to laborers, with homemade tamales, biscochitos, posole, and for those with a less queasy stomach, delicious menudo. Her heart overflowed with love for her grandkids; Geneva, Carla, Eric, Jonathan, Kimberly, Lynette, Matt, Samantha, Kristy, Kelly, Kamille, Steven, Daniel, Jessica, Hannah, Joaquin, and Cecelia. Celia was preceded in death by her husband, Vicente R. Ojinaga; her daughter, Teri Gonzales and son-in-law, Mike Gonzales; her parents, Jose and Delfina Preciado; her sisters Tencha Apodaca and Cory Gonzales (Alfonso); her brothers, Sonny and Ray (Norma); many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law from Grant County and Southern California areas. Pall bearer is Steven Ojinaga. We would like to extend a very special thank you to her caregiver, Maria Hernandez, whom she loved like a daughter. Eulogy to be given by Kristy Ojinaga. Rosary and Mass will be a celebrated at San Isidro Catholic Church at 12:30 on August 24, 2020, with a private interment at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Vincent de Paul Society Building Fund at San Isidro Catholic Church at 3522 Agua Fria St., Santa Fe NM. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com