CHANCELLOR STEVE

STEVE VICTOR CHANCELLOR
September 29, 2020, Steve Chancellor, beloved husband, father, and friend of many, joined our Lord at age 64.
Steve was born July 28, 1956, in Abilene, Texas, to Charles Edwin and Kathryn Vie Chancellor. High school years were spent in Littleton, Colorado, and he continued on to college in Denver. On July 3rd, 1984, he married Kristin Harp and raised two children, Reese Alan and Cherie Nicole Chancellor.
In his 33 years as Owner/Manager of Santa Fe Jewelers Supply, Steve became known as the "Tool Doctor." He fixed almost anything and offered his time and advice freely. Early on, he worked as a machine programmer and petroleum land man. He excelled most at being a great Dad and devoted husband.
He was humble, kind, and unselfish; always putting others first. He will be sorely missed by many.
For a more complete obituary listing visit: riversidefunerals.com